Universal cancels the release of new film, ‘The Hunt’

Cancelled?! Yup.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for the film, ‘The Hunt’ scroll down to watch it, but if you have, feel free to keep reading.

This week, Universal made the decision to put a hold on the upcoming Blumhouse thriller film, and currently has no timeline for when it will hit theaters. As you may or may not know, the film centers around rich elites capturing what they consider “deplorables” and hunting them for sport in an unspecified foreign country.

“While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film, ” the statement reads. “We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film.”

