UPS man takes pictures with all the neighborhood dogs he meets!

Posted by: KS95 March 29, 2019 118 Views

There are thousands of UPS workers around the world, and this guy might be one of the coolest!

Meet Jason Hardesty (@jhardesty on Instagram), he has decided to bridge the gap between canines and delivery drivers by taking selfies with all the neighborhood dogs he meets! Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Hardesty started taking pics when he saw a cute dog, got good feedback, and the rest is history. He even has a special hashtag #PupsofJay you search!

Take a look a few of his fun photos!

Jay and Kingsley #pupsofjay

Jay and Prince #pupsofjay

Jay and Jiggy #pupsofjay

For more fun pics, go follow him on Instagram!

