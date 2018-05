During a Vanilla Ice concert at La Hacienda Event Center in Odessa, Texas last October an overly excited fan tried snapping a pic, and went tumbling off the stage instead. She was walked out, and we’re not sure if she was treated by paramedics, but if anything were bruised it was probably her ego.

The even more hilarious part, is that Vanilla Ice didn’t miss a beat. Those fans paid GOOD money for a show, and that’s what he gave them.

See the video below.