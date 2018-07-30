Virgin America flight attendant performs live version of EPIC safety video!

Posted by: KS95 July 30, 2018 0 Views

Last year Alaska Airline announced that after purchasing Virgin America in 2017, they would now begin phasing out the Virgin America brand by 2019. Loyal VA flyers were upset by the news, but Alaska promised to keep some of the unique aspects of the company like its colorful mood lighting and upbeat loading music. But one thing that didn’t make the cut was the epic safety video. Scroll way down to see it.

However, passengers on one lucky flight were treated not only to the video, but a like action recreation by a flight attendant.

