Would you vote for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson … how can you not like that guy?! He seems down to earth, and has done just about everything in the entertainment industry!

And now people want him to throw his name into the political ring. WTHeck?! Johnson isn’t opposed to the idea, but also isn’t in that much of a hurry either.

“If that were to happen in 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy,” says Johnson in this clip.

Sounds like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!