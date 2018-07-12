Would you vote for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?!

Would you vote for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson?!

Posted by: KS95 July 12, 2018 31 Views

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson … how can you not like that guy?! He seems down to earth, and has done just about everything in the entertainment industry!

And now people want him to throw his name into the political ring. WTHeck?! Johnson isn’t opposed to the idea, but also isn’t in that much of a hurry either.

“If that were to happen in 2024, 2028, I would have to go to work and get some experience, you know, and understand policy,” says Johnson in this clip.

Sounds like we’ll just have to wait and see what happens!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules