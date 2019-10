Walt Disney Studios releases official trailer for new film, ‘Jungle Cruise’ starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson

If you’ve ever been to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, you may be familiar with the Jungle Cruise attraction! It’s a family favorite, and Walt Disney Studios decided to expand on that by creating a full-length film!

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain (AKA the skipper) and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission!

Check out the first trailer below, and see if you can find a few easter eggs from the actual attraction found in the Disney parks!