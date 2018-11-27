Walt Disney Studios release a teaser trailer for “Artemis Fowl”

Hold on … was this a thing? Did someone announce this? Because we were completely shocked by this trailer! For those of you that didn’t read the “Artemis Fowl” series back in 2001, here’s a little background for you, courtesy of our friends over at good ole’ Wikipedia:

A teenage genius, Artemis, captures Holly Short, who is a Fairy and a captain of the LEPrecon (Lower Elements Police Recon), in the first book and holds her for ransom (gold) to exploit the magical Fairy People and restore his family’s fortune. In the sequel, Artemis Fowl: The Arctic Incident, he allies with the Fairies to rescue his father from the Russian Mafia. The series introduces Artemis as an anti-hero and the fairies’ enemy, but as the series progresses, he assists the Fairies in resolving conflicts with worldwide ramifications, with Artemis’s character developing and changing throughout the chronology. The series concluded with Artemis Fowl: The Last Guardian, released July 2012.

Now that you’ve been successfully caught up … guess what?! There’s a movie series happening! Again, was there some missed announcement of this?! Either way … we digress. The point of this whole rant is that Walt Disney Studios just released a trailer for the film, and we’re super excited.

Watch the trailer below:

