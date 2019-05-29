Wanda Sykes gives a first year teacher an amazing surprise!

Posted by: KS95 May 29, 2019 51 Views

Wanda Sykes has been guest hosting for Ellen DeGeneres this week, and in a recent taping they decided to suprise a first year teacher from Birmingham with a very special gift courtesy of Shutterfly!

Jasmine Merlette, has a passion for teaching and making sure students get the education they deserve. When a student was nervous for the upcoming state tests, she and her students came up with a song to get them all pumped for the big exam! They recorded it with a video and got over 12 million views!

Watch the story below:

BONUS: Just for laughs watch Thomas Middleditch sell this “mystery item” to Wanda and the studio audience.

