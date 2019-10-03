Warner Bros. Pictures releases an official trailer for ‘Richard Jewell’ starring Paul Walter Hauser

Richard Jewell was initially hailed by the media as a hero after discovering and reporting a backpack filled with three pipe bombs on the Centennial Olympic Park grounds during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, three days later, Jewell was brought back in as a suspect because he fit the “lone bomber” criminal profile. For months, Jewell was scrutinized but ultimately in October that same year, he was cleared of all suspicion.

It’s a very unusual but captivating story, and Warner Bros. Pictures (and Clint Eastwood) have decided to tell it on the big screen. Check out the trailer for the film, Richard Jewell starring Paul Walter Hauser in the title role.

