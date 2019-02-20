WARNING: Be smart. Drive safe. Make good choices.

As if there aren’t already enough reminders of why you should drive safe during the snow/ice/awful road conditions, footage from a pileup on I-70 was released this week … and holy moly!

Over in Kansas City, MO the snow was falling at about an inch per hour, and before long it trigged a multi-vehicle collision with around 47 cars.

WARNING: This footage is pretty intense, and not necessarily for the faint of heart.

Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG — Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019