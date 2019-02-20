#WARNING: Be smart. Drive safe. Make good choices.
IMAGE: Missouri State Highway Patrol

#WARNING: Be smart. Drive safe. Make good choices.

Posted by: Moon & Staci February 20, 2019 187 Views

As if there aren’t already enough reminders of why you should drive safe during the snow/ice/awful road conditions, footage from a pileup on I-70 was released this week … and holy moly!

Over in Kansas City, MO the snow was falling at about an inch per hour, and before long it trigged a multi-vehicle collision with around 47 cars.

WARNING: This footage is pretty intense, and not necessarily for the faint of heart.

About Moon & Staci

Listen weekdays 2-7pm on 94.5 KS95!
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules