WARNING: Be smart. Drive safe. Make good choices.

As if there aren’t already enough reminders of why you should drive safe during the snow/ice/awful road conditions, footage from a pileup on I-70 was released this week … and holy moly!
Over in Kansas City, MO the snow was falling at about an inch per hour, and before long it trigged a multi-vehicle collision with around 47 cars.
WARNING: This footage is pretty intense, and not necessarily for the faint of heart.
Unbelievable footage from the pileup on I-70 today. My jaw dropped to the floor first time I saw this video. pic.twitter.com/kKeauYDlfG
— Dante' Jones (@Dantej21) February 15, 2019
I-49 northbound, north of Peculiar is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. #MoWx #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/kPi3IqCH8v
— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 15, 2019