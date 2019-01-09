WARNING: Virtual reality games are not for everyone!

Virtual reality can be a super cool experience, but what happens when it gets just a little too real.

Sometimes when you’re fully engaged in the world of the game, it’s easy to forget that it’s just that … a game. You’re not running around battling an army, or speeding through downtown LA. You’re at home. In your living room.

Watch what happens when only a few moments in this woman gets a little too into her virtual reality:

PS. She ended up being totally okay, and unharmed. But her ego might be a little bruised.

BONUS: Check out this hilarious video of another virtual reality experience!

