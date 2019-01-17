WATCH: “1000 People of Dance” will absolutely make you smile

Back in 2014, YouTuber Matt Bray started a series by himself and danced for 100 days. And then in 2015 he danced in 100 different places. And then in 2016 he danced with 100 different people.

Now he’s back, and this time he’s dancing with 1000 people! Bray spent a year and a half traveling around the world to 15 different countries to create the video, and the result is absolutely worth it.

We know that food brings people together, but in a strange way … so does dance.

Watch the video below:



PS. Did you notice any “familiar” places in the video?