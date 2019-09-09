WATCH: 150 interns and employees decided to create ‘Microsoft the Musical’

Posted by: KS95 September 9, 2019 59 Views

There are a ton of great musicals. Seriously, just Google and you’ll pull up hundreds of classics like Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Cats, Hairspray, Chicago, The Lion King, etc. but really there are tons.

So when we stumbled across a YouTube-based musical, Microsoft the Musical, we had to check it out. Created by a team of 150 full-time interns and employees during their spare time, the cheeky video is meant to forward Microsoft’s mission to “empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.”

Will the “musical” be winning any awards this year? Probably not, but talk about making the most of your internship!

Watch the musical below:

