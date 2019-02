WATCH: This 2-year-old has his own YouTube cooking show and it’s ADORABLE!

Get ready to watch your new favorite cooking show, “Roman’s Cooking Corner!”

Roman is a two-year-old cooking enthusiast, and while we’re finally tuning in to episode 6 has made everything from turkey pot pie to gingerbread men and today … lasagna!

Watch the adorable cooking show below:



BONUS: Here are few more episodes of “Roman’s Cooking Corner” for you to enjoy!

EPISODE 4: TURKEY POT PIE



EPISODE 2: PIZZA



EPISODE 5: GINGERBREAD MEN