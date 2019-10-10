WATCH: 2-year-old sees Bruce Banner turn into the Hulk and her reaction will absolutely make you smile!

Posted by: KS95 October 10, 2019 18 Views

Even as an adult watching Bruce Banner transform into the Hulk is like … super cool. But imagine if you were only two years old, and suddenly this man just turned green, grew massive muscles and then just started kicking serious butt!

#MindBlown

That’s exactly what comedian, Paddy Raff’s daughter is seeing and her reaction is priceless!

Just to give you some context, here are all the Hulk transformations from 2003 – 2018. Thanks, YouTube!

