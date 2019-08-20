WATCH: 20th Century Fox releases official trailer for ‘Underwater’ starring Kristen Stewart

Posted by: KS95 August 20, 2019 32 Views

If you’re a fan of the movie Alien, then you’ll probably like this new film, Underwater! Based on the trailer alone, it gives a very similar vibe to the cult classic sci-fi horror film. Check out what YouTube has to say about the film.

UNDERWATER is a film that follows a crew of underwater researchers who must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Directed by William Eubank, UNDERWATER stars Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Vincent Cassel and John Gallagher Jr..

Watch the trailer below:

