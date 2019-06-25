WATCH: 50 People Show Us Their Home State’s Accent

Posted by: KS95 June 25, 2019 57 Views

Being in Minnesota, we know we have an accent! And people LOVE to imitate our midwestern quirks. But what about all the other states?

Sure, there are other notable accents like New York, Boston, Texas and really anywhere in south. But what about states like Colorado, or Vermont, or Delaware!

Watch as the 50 people explain their home state’s accent courtesy of Condé Nast Traveler! It’s actually quite entertaining.

BONUS: Watch most of these same people try to describe the shape of their home state.

DOUBLE BONUS: Let’s learn some state by state slang!

