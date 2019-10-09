WATCH: A child wandered through a live MSNBC broadcast to say hello to their mommy!

“Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day” may have been back in April, but for NBC News correspondent Courtney Kube it was Wednesday! While reporting on Turkish airstrikes in Syria, her four-year-old decided to stop by and say hello mid broadcast because … why not?

Kube handles it well by quickly reminding us all, “live television” with a chuckle.

Watch the clip below:

