The Little Mermaid Live! was met with some less than stellar reviews, but it happened right? And despite all the criticism, some people REALLY enjoyed it!

Either way, we’ve put together some of the noteworthy (and YouTube available) performances from the evening for you to critique or simply enjoy.

Part of Your World – Auli’i Cravalho



Poor Unfortunate Souls – Queen Latifah



Les Poissons – John Stamos



Fathoms Below – Graham Phillips



Under the Sea – Shaggy