WATCH: Alex Trebek gets a special message during “Final Jeopardy”

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has been getting a little more love than usual. After his announcement, love and supporting came pouring out over social media, in person and from everywhere!

During “Final Jeopardy” on a recent episode, Trebek got a little choked up when contest Dhruv Gaur decided to share a heartfelt message instead of the traditional answer! The message cost him $1,995 leaving him only $5 but Gaur said it was worth it.

Watch the clip below: