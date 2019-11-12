WATCH: Alex Trebek gets a special message during “Final Jeopardy”

WATCH: Alex Trebek gets a special message during “Final Jeopardy”

Posted by: KS95 November 12, 2019 464 Views

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has been getting a little more love than usual. After his announcement, love and supporting came pouring out over social media, in person and from everywhere!

During “Final Jeopardy” on a recent episode, Trebek got a little choked up when contest Dhruv Gaur decided to share a heartfelt message instead of the traditional answer! The message cost him $1,995 leaving him only $5 but Gaur said it was worth it.

Watch the clip below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules