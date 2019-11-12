WATCH: Alex Trebek gets a special message during “Final Jeopardy”

Since being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek has been getting a little more love than usual. After his announcement, love and supporting came pouring out over social media, in person and from everywhere!
During “Final Jeopardy” on a recent episode, Trebek got a little choked up when contest Dhruv Gaur decided to share a heartfelt message instead of the traditional answer! The message cost him $1,995 leaving him only $5 but Gaur said it was worth it.
Watch the clip below:
Today's Final Jeopardy! includes a heartfelt moment with Alex and another win for Emma! #TournamentOfChampions pic.twitter.com/qWnKFUKL2U
