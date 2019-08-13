WATCH: Apple releases a teaser trailer for the new drama series, ‘The Morning Show’

This week, Apple released a teaser trailer for its upcoming drama series “The Morning Show”, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Check out the teaser below:
The news is only half the story.
The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.
Catch a sneak peek of #TheMorningShow, coming to Apple TV+ this fall. pic.twitter.com/UXCbZaSZj5
