WATCH: Apple releases a teaser trailer for the new drama series, ‘The Morning Show’

This week, Apple released a teaser trailer for its upcoming drama series “The Morning Show”, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell. Check out the teaser below:

The news is only half the story.

The Morning Show stars Academy Award-winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy Award-winner Jennifer Aniston and Emmy Award-winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on early morning TV.

