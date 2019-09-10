WATCH: Apple TV+ releases action packed trailer for ‘SEE’ starring Jason Momoa

Gone be the days of only cable tv, right?! With so many new original movies and televisions shows on streaming platforms, it seems in order to be fully in the pop culture loop you have to have cable, premium cable, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+ … the list just keeps growing!
Today, Apple TV+ released an official trailer for the new Apple original film, SEE starring powerhouse hunk Jason Momoa! Check out the description and watch the trailer below:
In the far future, a virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind.
Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it’s witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss’ spiritual leader.
Coming November 1 to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription!