WATCH: Apple TV+ releases the first full trailer for “The Morning Show” starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell

We teased “The Morning Show” last week, but now we have an actual trailer to share!

What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.

The Morning Show stars Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon, Emmy winner Jennifer Aniston and Golden Globe winner Steve Carell in a high-stakes drama that pulls back the curtain on the morning news.

Coming this fall to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.