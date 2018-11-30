WATCH: Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” Music Video

Posted by: KS95 November 30, 2018 10 Views

Ariana Grande just released the highly anticipated music video for her song, “Thank U, Next” and it certainly does not disappoint.

The entertainer channels her inner teenage film star parodies, “Mean Girls,” “Bring It On,” “13 Going on 30,” and “Legally Blonde!”

WARNING: View discretion is advised.

Watch the video below:

BONUS: We’ve compiled almost all of there teen movie references in video for comparison below.

MEAN GIRLS REFERENCES
Introducing Regina:

Hallway Scene:

Jingle Bell Rock:

BRING IT ON REFERENCES
Toothbrushing Scene:

Mix Tape Dance Party:

Football Game Scene:

13 GOING ON 30 REFERENCES
Jenna’s Dollhouse:

LEGALLY BLONDE REFERENCES
Elle Woods Montage:

Elle Woods on the football field:

Photo: MGM

