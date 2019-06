Fairly recently, Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with California non-profit Veloz to help promote the benefits of electric cars. Of course, being the Arnold he couldn’t just go about it in a normal fashion, no, he went undercover as a used car salesman, “Howard Kleiner.”

But seriously, how would you not IMMEDIATELY recognize Arnold Schwarzenegger wig or no wig?! But alas, he still did it.

Watch the video below: