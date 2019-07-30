WATCH: Baseball player Freddie Freeman has the best reaction to crowd singing ‘Baby Shark’

Posted by: KS95 July 30, 2019 397 Views

Take Me Out to the Ballgame.
Sweet Caroline.
Baby Shark?

There are few songs you’re guaranteed to hear at a baseball game, and now ‘Baby Shark’ is one of them. When the Washington Nationals faced the Atlanta Braves on Monday night, the whole stadium, and even the home dugout, started chomping their arms when Gerardo Parra hit the field. For the last two(ish) months, “Baby Shark” has been Parra’s walk-up song!

Well it turns out, Braves first baseman, Freddie Freeman didn’t get the memo about the ‘Baby Shark’ phenomenon. Watch as he has the best reaction to the whole crowd singing along!

