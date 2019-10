Crisco LOVES Bebe Rexha … and so do the rest of us! Earlier today (October 15) Rexha debuted the music video for her song, ‘You Can’t Stop The Girl’ from Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil!

The video features Rexha lacing up her sneakers and leading a pack of female identifying runners through the city. As she runs, scenes from the film are woven into the overarching story.

Watch the video below: