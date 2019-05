Bill Hader, Andrew Zimmern, Nicole Scherzinger and more create videos for Child Mind Institute’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign

In a video for Child Mind Institue’s #MyYoungerSelf, Bill Hader shares his experience with anxiety and offers some solid advice for how to cope and manage it.

CMI’s #MyYoungerSelf campaign hopes to bring awareness to both mental health and learning disabilities by using celebrities and influencers to share their stories!

Check out Hader’s four-minute video below:



BONUS: Watch a few more good ones below.

Nicole Scherzinger



Andrew Zimmern



Antoni Porowski



Zoe Saldana



Julianne Hough