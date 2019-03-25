WATCH: Bullied student gets a nice surprise at his new high school!
WATCH: Bullied student gets a nice surprise at his new high school!

This story will absolutely brighten your Monday!

A 15-year-old Tennessee boy was surprised with gifts from his classmates after they learned he’d been bullied. Azzy Robinson was the target of bullying a few years ago and it tore him apart. “[It] made me feel like I was worthless and didn’t really mean anything to anyone,” Robinson told Inside Edition. His mom said Azzy became “reclusive and would sleep all the time.” But when Azzy switched schools, his new classmates wanted to do something nice for him, so they surprised him with presents.

