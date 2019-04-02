WATCH: CBS All Access releases the entire first episode of the new “Twilight Zone” series

Are you interested in the new reboot of “The Twilight Zone” starring Jordan Peele? Well guess what … CBS All Access just released the entire first episode on YouTube for you to enjoy!

The episode titled, “The Comedian” stars Kumail Nanjiani as comedian Samir Wassan who just wants to be famous … but in typical “Twilight Zone” fashion, it’s definitely gonna cost him.

Watch the first episode now, and let us know what you think!

UPDATE: You won’t be able to watch the video while it’s embedded here, but if you click “play” it will give you an option to watch the video on YouTube.

