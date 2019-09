Remember the sweet and innocent Charlie Puth? Well according to this video, he’s not so sweet and innocent anymore. Puth just released a music video for his new song, ‘Mother’ that basically copes up to his bad boy ways. The lyrics include, “If your mother knew all the things we do/ If your mother knew, she’d keep me so far from you …”

Watch the video below, and be warned … it’s kinda of catchy!