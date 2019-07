WATCH: Check out the cast promos for new ‘AHS 1984’

American Horror Story is coming back and this time the theme is ‘1984!’ Ryan Murphy released the official cast announcement on his Instagram last week, and we’re actually pretty excited.

What do you think of the new season? Will you be watching?

Check out Ryan Murphy’s post below, OR scroll further down to see each individual video.



Cast Teaser #1



Cast Teaser #2



Cast Teaser #3



Cast Teaser #4



Cast Teaser #5