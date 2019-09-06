WATCH: Check out the new promo for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Guess what?! Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ premieres next Monday, September 9th!

As you may or may not have heard, her first guest Kevin Hart was in an accident and unable to make the show; however, his good buddy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson flew all the way from his honeymoon in Hawaii to fill the spot. 1) That’s real friendship. 2) How cool for Clarkson?

Either way, we’re excited for the premiere, but in the meantime, we can watch this new promo video for the show!



BONUS: Watch as Clarkson introduces her first “new” guest Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

