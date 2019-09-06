WATCH: Check out the new promo for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

WATCH: Check out the new promo for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Posted by: KS95 September 6, 2019 38 Views

Guess what?! Kelly Clarkson’s new talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ premieres next Monday, September 9th!

As you may or may not have heard, her first guest Kevin Hart was in an accident and unable to make the show; however, his good buddy Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson flew all the way from his honeymoon in Hawaii to fill the spot. 1) That’s real friendship. 2) How cool for Clarkson?

Either way, we’re excited for the premiere, but in the meantime, we can watch this new promo video for the show!

BONUS: Watch as Clarkson introduces her first “new” guest Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety, from the 2000s…The 10s and from Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules