WATCH: Check out the trailer for the new film ‘Hustlers’ starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu

We’ve seen Jennifer Lopez in a lot of the same films. They’re either incredibly predictable rom coms or highly unbelievable films about a smart woman from … you guessed it … the wrong side of the tracks who finds a way to make it big. But seriously, a lot of her films are the same.

But now, Lopez is starring in a new type of film that is NOTHING like her other films. ‘Hustlers’ is based on a true story and a New York Magazine article entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler. It follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

Watch the trailer below:

