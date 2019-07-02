WATCH: Cookie Monster sings ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’

During the Cubs game last week, Sesame Street legend, Cookie Monster, made a special appearance to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ and the crowd loved it!

How do we get a Sesame Street character to sing at the Twins game? Seriously, though … how?!

Watch part of the performance below:

ICYMI, here’s Cookie Monster singing the 7th inning stretch at today’s #Cubs game pic.twitter.com/tTqtHlKSfi — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) June 27, 2019

Cookie Monster was even given his own honorable jersey!

