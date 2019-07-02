WATCH: Cookie Monster sings ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’
Credit: Chicago Cubs/Twitter

Posted by: KS95 July 2, 2019

During the Cubs game last week, Sesame Street legend, Cookie Monster, made a special appearance to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’ and the crowd loved it!

How do we get a Sesame Street character to sing at the Twins game? Seriously, though … how?!

Watch part of the performance below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

C is for cookies, but today it was for Cubbies 😉 thanks for a great day @cubs! #ThisIsMyStreet

A post shared by Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) on

Cookie Monster was even given his own honorable jersey!

