WATCH: Dad decides to use child to clean snow off of their vehicle

It may be a polar vortex here in Minnesota and a majority of the midwest, but over in Ohio where they were getting a lot of snow, this dad decided to “feed two birds with one scone” and not only play outside with his kid but also clean off his snow covered car!

Occurred on January 19, 2019 / Monclova, Ohio, USA “We got a lot of snow in Monclova, Ohio. My husband and son went outside to play in the snow. I asked my husband if he could clean off our vehicles while he was outside. Next thing I know, my husband is yelling into the house asking if we have any duct tape. I meet him at the door with the tape only to find that he is planning to wrap it around my son’s wrists, ankles, and waist so the snow couldn’t get in. I then recorded this video of my husband using our son to push off all the snow. My son had such a blast!”