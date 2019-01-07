WATCH: Dad drags daughter through airport baggage claim

WATCH: Dad drags daughter through airport baggage claim

Posted by: KS95 January 7, 2019 199 Views

If you have kids you probably already know that they are completely unpredictable and typically choose the most inopportune times to act out.

Remember the dad who carried his daughter like a grocery bag when she refused to walk? If not, here’s your reminder! Well … this dad a similar experience but in an airport.

What do you do when you child refuses to walk through baggage claim and you’ve got places to be? Answer: Drag them of course.

Watch as this parents back and literally drags his daughter by her jacket.

PS. The daughter was not harmed in this video. She just refused to walk and opted to have her dad pull her along instead.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules