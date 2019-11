WATCH: Daisy Ridley recaps eight ‘Star Wars’ films in a rap with the help of Jimmy Fallon

The new Star Wars film hits theaters December 20th … which means you have about 24 days to binge watch all eight Star Wars films in preparation!

But not all of us have the time, so Daisy Ridley (AKA Rey) decided to recap all eight films in an epic rap with the help of Jimmy Fallon and some beautifully designed cue cards!

Watch her fancy rap recap below: