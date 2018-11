This video of 20-year-old William Delph playing the trombone is making the video rounds, and it’s obvious why!

Delph is a student at West Texas A&M and a member of the marching band. According to sources, this is “absolutely nothing out of character. He is a very happy joyful person and always aspires to have the best time possible.”

Way to go, Delph! We could all learn a little something from him!