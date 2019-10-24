WATCH: Demi Moore would rather drink a mayo smoothie than answer a simple question!

We’ve seen James Corden play “Spill Your Guts or Fill You Guts” with plenty of celebrities and each time we cringe wondering what exactly would cause these celebrities to eat such awful items? Are they hiding so much juicy gossip, that slamming shots of hot sauce and chomping through pig intestines are better options?

We want to know!

This week, Corden had Demi Moore in the hot seat. And we know … she probably has some AMAZING secrets. Of course she and Corden both manage to reveal a couple interesting facts, but in order to avoid being shady to her former Now & Then co-stars, Moore decided to drink a “mayo, cheese curd and soy sauce smoothie!” WTHeck?!

Why, Demi? Why?

Watch the segment below and try not to cringe:

