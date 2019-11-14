WATCH: Disney+ is really trying to make “Noelle” your go-to Christmas movie

Posted by: KS95 November 14, 2019 65 Views

People have already started putting up their Christmas trees and decorations, which means it’s also time to bust out the holiday movie favorites! There are always the classics, that obviously need to be saved until closer to the actual holiday, but in the meantime, there are plenty of other “holiday” themed movies.

This week, Disney+ was released to the people and despite a few (hundred) glitches, they released a ton of original new content. One of those happens to be a new Christmas themed movie, “Noelle” starring Anna Kendrick!

Check out the trailer below, and maybe you’ll find this on your “watchlist” this holiday season!

In Disney+’s holiday comedy “Noelle,” Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit and holiday fun, but wishes she could do something “important” like her beloved brother Nick, who will take over from their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away…but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.

