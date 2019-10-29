WATCH: Disney+ releases a second trailer for ‘Mandalorian’

Back in August, Disney announced a new Disney+ exclusive Star Wars series, The Mandalorian!

The new series was created by Jon Favreau and takes place between Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. It follows “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”

Watch the exciting trailer below, and look for the first season of eight episodes hitting Disney+ on November 12th!

They released an initial trailer back in August, but now we’ve got a second trailer!

Watch the new trailer below:

