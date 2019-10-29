WATCH: Disney+ releases a second trailer for ‘Mandalorian’

WATCH: Disney+ releases a second trailer for ‘Mandalorian’

Posted by: KS95 October 29, 2019 0 Views

Back in August, Disney announced a new Disney+ exclusive Star Wars series, The Mandalorian!

The new series was created by Jon Favreau and takes place between Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Episode VII: The Force Awakens. It follows “a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.”
Watch the exciting trailer below, and look for the first season of eight episodes hitting Disney+ on November 12th!

They released an initial trailer back in August, but now we’ve got a second trailer!

Watch the new trailer below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules