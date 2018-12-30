WATCH: This dog just got 24 tennis balls for Christmas, and is so happy!!

WATCH: This dog just got 24 tennis balls for Christmas, and is so happy!!

Posted by: KS95 December 30, 2018 29 Views

We know. We know! Christmas is over … but one more because dogs. Who doesn’t love seeing a happy puppy?!

Watch as this pup gets 24 tennis balls for Christmas, and legitimately doesn’t know how to react. She’s so happy and wants to play with all of them!

If only a tennis ball made us that happy…

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules