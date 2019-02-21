WATCH: Dog patiently waits to cross the street in Russia

On a snowy day, much like the ones we have here in Minnesota, this adorable dog was caught on a dashcam waiting patiently to cross a busy intersection in Russia.
After a few moments we see a person in uniform step out of a nearby vehicle to help guide the dog across the street. How freakin’ cute?!
Alright, folks.
There you have it.
If a dog can be patient and when crossing the street on a busy snow filled day … so can you! Be patient and cross safely, folks!
Watch the footage below:
Челябинск не так уж и суров. pic.twitter.com/ftPfoVpe6y
— andrey (@andreybalam) February 19, 2019