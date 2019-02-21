WATCH: Dog patiently waits to cross the street in Russia
Posted by: KS95 February 21, 2019

On a snowy day, much like the ones we have here in Minnesota, this adorable dog was caught on a dashcam waiting patiently to cross a busy intersection in Russia.

After a few moments we see a person in uniform step out of a nearby vehicle to help guide the dog across the street. How freakin’ cute?!

Alright, folks.

There you have it.

If a dog can be patient and when crossing the street on a busy snow filled day … so can you! Be patient and cross safely, folks!

Watch the footage below:

