WATCH: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gives a quick pep talk to some kids on the way to a baseball game!

While on their way to a baseball game, and spotted Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson riding up beside them! He offered a few words of encouragement before their big game, and guess what … they won 23-1!

Maybe we all just need a little encouragement from The Rock!

For the most part, my life is insane & relentless, but when I’m caught in a surprise moment like this it makes me happy and warms my cold black 🖤 heart. I posted a vid a few days ago of me pulling up along side a bus of hyped high school baseball players who recognized me in my truck. Here’s the angle from one of the player’s phones. The players went on line and thanked me for this “pre game pep talk” and then went out and beat the other team 23-1. Yes. 23 to 1 👀 👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾 And listen boys, clearly me driving my pick up truck with dried mud all over the damn thing says I don’t ever give a shit about trying to impress anyone. And neither should you. Just stay focused on your goals and keep being the hardest workers in the room. It’ll always pay off for the rest of your lives. Thanks for making my day & keep kickin ass 👊🏾 #LovettBaseball #TruckDrivingMan #HardestWorkersInTheRoom

