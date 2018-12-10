WATCH: “Elf on a Shelf” featuring Jason Momoa

During the holiday season parents around the world participate in a little game called, “Elf on a Shelf!” For those of you that know the idea hang in there while we explain to those who don’t.

For those who don’t know: Elf on a Shelf is when parents put a little stuffed elf around the house to keep its eyes on kids to see if they are being naughty or nice around the Christmas season. The elf then “reports” back to Santa every night and that’s how Santa knows if they’ve been bad or good!

In this hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch, we learn that being an elf on a shelf isn’t always easy, especially when the kid you’ve been watching suddenly hits puberty. Take it from Scrabby, played by Jason Momoa, his kid hit puberty and recently discovered a “solo activity” that he just LOVES doing. Maybe it’s time for Scrabby to find a new kid …

Watch the sketch below, but be warned, it’s not exactly “work friendly”

