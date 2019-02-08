WATCH: Ellen DeGeneres gives one family the biggest gift ever for paying it forward!

WARNING: You’re gonna want to have your tissues nearby, because this story is incredible!

Ellen first met Christi and Robert Daniels when they won spots as dancing elves for 12 Days of Giveaways. Today, Ellen had a huge surprise for the couple and their four boys, who do everything they can to give back to their community, despite having their own financial troubles. Thanks to Ellen’s friends at Cheerios, the Daniels family received an amazing gift of $1 million – $500,000 for them to keep, and $500,000 for them to continue paying it forward – making it the biggest gift Ellen has ever given to a single family in 16 seasons!