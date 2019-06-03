WATCH: ‘FORD v FERRARI’ trailer stars Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale

WATCH: ‘FORD v FERRARI’ trailer stars Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale

Posted by: KS95 June 3, 2019 71 Views

20th Century Fox just released a trailer for the film, FORD v FERRARI starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale based on the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race!

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966.

