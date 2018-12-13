WATCH: The Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour will be on Netflix!

Didn’t get a chance to see Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour? Or do you just want to relive it over and over again because it was just THAT good?

Never fear! Swift just released a trailer for the Netflix exclusive video of the tour! Starting on NYE at 12:01AM PST, you’ll be able to watch the full show on Netflix … but until then don’t forget we’re giving away an exclusive Taylor Swift VIP Reputation Tour Collectors Box AND tour t-shirt on our stream player … click here to enter!

Watch the trailer below:

