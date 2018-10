Watch as these giant pandas celebrate their birthday with cake made of bamboo

It’s not often you get to attend the birthday of two giant pandas, which is primarily why we wanted you to see this footage!

Yue Yue and Ban Ban – two of Shanghai Wildlife Park’s giant pandas – got to celebrate their birthdays with special cakes made of bamboo shoots and leaves, and they couldn’t be happier!

Happy birthday, you two!



And just because we weren’t there for their first birthday, here’s the footage from that.